According to NBC4i, One man is dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a United Dairy Farmers store in the Short North Arts District, according to Columbus Police.
Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside the doors of the back entrance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In an update, CPD provided an image of the suspect in what they say is the 76th homicide in Columbus in 2022.
For the full NBC4 story click here
One man dead after shooting at Short North UDF store was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com