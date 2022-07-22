According to NBC4i, The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings.
While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, the department’s head said the vaccine can still help with symptoms if someone does contract the virus.
“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Wearing a mask and testing if you’re sick also will help slow down the spread.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
- Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus?
- Enter Now: AMP Achieve More and Prosper Career Challenge
- How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year
- TRIED IT: MONAT’s Hydration Booster Serum Has Unlocked New Moisture Levels For My Skin
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins
- Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys
- GloRilla Speaks On Her Homegirls, Being A Homebody And Recording “F.N.F.”
- Drake Trolls Joe Budden All The Way From Saint-Tropez With ‘Pump It Up’ IG Video
- Marlo Hampton & Future’s Ex Among Victims of Atlanta Home Invasions
Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com