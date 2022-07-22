Rep. Louie Gohmert Is Big Mad That Diamond And Silk Allegedly Paid To Clout Chase And Didn’t Get Their Money’s Worth

Power 107.5 CLOSE

So, there’s a video clip circulating on Twitter that shows GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert speaking on the House floor complaining on behalf of MAGA minstrels Diamond and Silk, who he claims told him they paid to have their names come up more on social media and “not only did it not come up more often, an algorithm was used to send it to the bottom.”

Now, it’s a short clip without much context, but, as far as I can gather, Gohmert wants to “get rid of” social media “immunity from liability” and “fraud,” which he says it’s guilty of based on him taking at face value a complaint from the Real Housewives Of The Sunken Place. (Diamond and Silk actually posted a video they said provided “back story,” but they were also very non-specific about who exactly they paid to boost them and what proof they have that an algorithm did the opposite. They did a lot of incoherent babbling though, and, well, that was fun to listen to.)

Like—seriously, my guy? Why are you even talking about Diamond and Silk on the House floor? Tap-dancing Diamond and Sambo Silk also said “the Devil” got them fired from Fox News. Do you also want to take Satan to court for wrongful termination?

This is how much of a circus the GOP has become: A sitting congressman is speaking before the House of Representatives and expressing outrage over Great Value Dumb & Dumber claiming they paid to clout-chase and didn’t get the return they wanted.

Mind you, Gohmert also recently told Newsmax he “grieves” for imprisoned Jan. 6 rioters. He also complained to the Wish version of Fox News last month that Republicans “can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.”

So, Gohmert wants leniency for domestic terrorists who literally attempted a violent overthrow of democracy and he wants the GOP to have the right to lie to Congress and the FBI—which, last time I checked, was illegal for everyone—but he wants justice for Diamond and Silk because their names don’t pop up on Twitter enough.

Speaking of Twitter, the fine folks on the platform had a field day with this.

I mean, at the end of the day, Diamond and Silk have made entire careers out of not having a single clue what the hell they’re talking about. You think they understand how algorithms work? Please.

