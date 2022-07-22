Power 107.5 CLOSE

If Megan Thee Stallion is going to do anything at all, it’s release some racy promo art. The Houston Hottie took to Instagram to promote her latest single, Pressurelicious.

In the image, the rapper showed off her nude, toned body while perched on a rock. Her long hair fell over the rock she sat on, with cat ears on her head and a cat tail strategically placed over her bust area. Meg accessorized with diamonds draped around her neck, wrists, and fingers. She partnered the look with a chrome metallic manicure.

In a post she simply wrote, “STREAM PRESSURELICIOUS FOR A HOTGIRL SUMMER OUT NOW EVERY WHERE.” No need for a long caption with a jaw-dropping photo like that.

The Plan B rapper gave fans a sneak peak of the single, which features Atlanta rapper Future. In a post to hr account she wrote, “SINCE IT ALREADY LEAKED LOL PRESSURELICIOUS ft. @future OUT NOWWWWWWW EVERY WHERE run it up hottiessss.”

After watching the brief clip I understand why she titled the song Pressurelious because it is all about pressure! Meg does what does best in the video – bring out our inner Hot Girl. Have you streamed her latest single? What do you think? Sound off below!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out In Switzerland Wearing A Marc Jacobs Look

Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks All Black Mugler In ‘Plan B’ Video Preview

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com