Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

They say things get better the second time around. And this seems to ring true for the popular series Abbott Elementary. The school comedy show has earned a full-season, 22-episode order for Season 2, which is a rare feat for television series these days.

Abbott Elementary has been making its mark in television as of late. The show has received many accolades, including a plethora of Emmy nominations for a comedy series. These nominations include Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Supporting Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Brunson has made waves as the first Black woman to garner three Emmy nominations for her contributions to the series.

Patrick Schumacker, another executive producer of the show, briefly mentioned the second season full order during a talk on the Abbott Elementary Comic-Con remote panel. When asked about the second season, Brunson talked about how this season would be more fun. “We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of. … Now we get to have some fun,” she said. “We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.” Schumacker added, “and more episodes.”

The second season of Abbott Elementary premieres on September 21, Wednesday, at 9 p.m.

