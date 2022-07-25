Columbus City Council approves bills protecting abortion, reproductive health care

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve ordinances that it says will protect abortion and reproductive health care within city limits.

City officials in Columbus are standing their ground against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban.

Columbus City Council is expected to vote Monday on a three-pronged legislative package authored by its Women’s Caucus to protect access to reproductive health care, according to President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown. The array of ordinances includes a $1 million grant to abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, a pledge to deprioritize prosecuting abortion-related crimes, and authorizing the City to investigate what Brown called “fake health clinics” – crisis pregnancy centers.

