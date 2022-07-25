This group in Ohio is falling behind on COVID-19 vaccinations

According to NBC4i, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio, there’s one age group that is lagging behind the rest.
That’s children and teens. Doctors say now is a crucial time for them to get up to date.
Only about a third of children and teens in Ohio have gotten their first COVID 19 shot — that’s according to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccine dashboard.
Doctors say now is the time to consider that shot along with other vaccines, especially with the start of the school year right around the corner.
For the full NBC4 story click here
