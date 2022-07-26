According to NBC4i, a man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side.
Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. Investigators — who determined the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of West Broad Street after talking to a second victim — said they believe Lester was shot in the Hilltop and later driven to the East Side, where he died from his injuries.
The second victim, 34, was reportedly in a car at the time of the shooting but was not injured. It is unclear who was driving the car at the time of the shooting.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man found dead in parking lot on East Side was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com