According to NBC4i, a piece of legislation put on the Columbus City Council’s desk Monday evening weighed bringing the namesake Christopher Columbus statue out of storage.
Initially removed in 2020 from city hall at Mayor Andrew Ginther’s request, he then left the statue’s fate to the Columbus Art Commission, a division of the city’s Department of Development. That later arrived in the form of Ordinance 2179-2022, which would give a $253,000 contract to a consultant, Designing Local Ltd. The company would handle “public education, and facilitating the community in public discussion about the potential re-installation of the Christopher Columbus statue to a public location.”
When NBC4 reached out to the Columbus Department of Development about the ordinance, a spokesman said neither it nor Designing Local had any specific place in mind for where the Christopher Columbus statue would go.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Is the Christopher Columbus statue coming back? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com