Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair August 19th

If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Venture Suites, 780 Mt. Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH 43203.

The event will take place from 3 PM – 7 PM. At the event, you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, education, law enforcement, and others.

Don’t know which direction to go? Our series of Lunch and Learns!

Urban One and the Columbus Urban League are hosting a series of Lunch & Learns

Friday, August 5th insurance for the self-employed hosted by Sandra Moody

August 12th Onboarding your first employee hosted by Jesse Marks

August 19th – CUL Career Services hosts Career Exploration & Know Your Rights

All Lunch and Learns are from 12p-2p at the

Powered by Donatos and Child Development Council of Franklin County

Seating is limited and registration is required.

Seats are limited! BOTH EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

