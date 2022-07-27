Usher To Executive Produce Series Based On New Orleans Brothels Of The Jazz Age

Power 107.5 CLOSE

When it comes to Diamond-selling pop superstar Usher, it wouldn’t be far off in the least bit to describe him as a Renaissance Man. He’s been musically relevant for almost 30 years now, his dance skills are literally second only to the late Michael Jackson himself and, well, have you seen this guy skate?!

Big Ursh is also a rather talented actor, appearing in films such as the 1998 horror thriller The Faculty, a starring role with 2005’s In The Mix and most recently playing himself in the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Hustlers just to name a few.

Next up, he’ll be trying his luck as executive producer on a new series titled Storyville based on the culture of madams and brothels during the Jazz Age.

As Variety reports, the show is currently in development at Starlings Television, with Usher working alongside creators Bill Macdonald of Rome and Wild Hogs director Walt Becker. Storyville will depict the lives of five brothel madams doing their best to maintain a hold on the red light district of New Orleans during the 1920s.

More on the production details behind Storyville below, via Variety:

“‘’Storyville’ is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,’ Usher said in a statement.

Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip and CEO Karine Martin will also executive produce the series with Becker, Macdonald, Usher and Marcus Morton, with whom they initially developed the project.

‘Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,’ Philip said. ‘His invaluable creative and musical contributions to ‘Storyville’ fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.’”

It’s yet to be determined if Usher will also lead or guest star in the series, but Philip’s comment about the 8701 singer’s “acting genius” alludes to a cameo appearance in some shape or form. We can’t wait to see it!

