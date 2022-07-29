Contests
HomeContests

Win Cash and Tickets to See Giveon!

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Power has your chance to win $250 towards gas and school supplies plus tickets to see Giveon just by taking the Power Music Curator Challenge! 

CLICK HERE OR TEXT  POWERCASH to 71007 TO WIN

WCKX music survey giveon

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

 

The Latest:

Close