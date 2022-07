Power 107.5 CLOSE

After months of personal isolation and seclusion Will Smith is finally speaking about that night at the Oscars. The moment where Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair and appearance and Will Smith walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock for the world to see. Rock is now on tour across the United States and many jokes have been made about the situation on his end. Now Will himself is answering questions in a lengthy response titled “It’s been a minute” below.