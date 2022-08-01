Power 107.5 CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her killer curves and style in honor of her latest partnership with Playboy Centerfold.

The racy photo featured the beauty wearing a pair of cut off jean shorts, a blue bikini top and red platform heels. She served face and body as she posed in front of a shiny red car that matched her shoes perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs long and in loose curls to frame both sides of her face.

Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the sexy photo of herself and captioned the look, “thique @playboycenterfold” alluding to Beyoncé’s latest song off her latest Rennaisance album. Check out the post below.

Jordy announced her new playboy Centerfold partnership earlier this summer when she shared a photo of herself and confirmed the big news. “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy link is in bio for all of the exclusive content ” she captioned the sexy photo for her 12.6 Million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Looking good, Jordyn!

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Killer Style In Latest IG Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com