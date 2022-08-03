Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her ‘Thique’ Body In New Playboy Cover Shoot Photo

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Heir Jordyn has done it again!

The 24-year-old model popped up on the gram to tease a few photos from her recent shoot with Playboy’s Centerfold. As always, the Frst Place fitness founder left no crumbs as she served up smoldering looks in a pair of short shorts and a denim bikini top. Woods’ makeup and hair screamed main character energy.

The socialite and influencer rocked wavy dirty blonde beach curls, large hoop earrings, and dark red pumps to top off the tantalizing look. “Thique,” the Trigger actress wrote in the caption, referencing Beyonce’s new song off the star’s latest album, “Renaissance.”

We got to say Jordyn’s thang was undoubtedly thangin’ in that outfit!

Jordyn Woods is named Centerfold’s newest creator

In late June, Playboy Magazine announced that the young beauty would join their new creator-led platform, Centerfold. According to Insider, the new site helps the world’s top adult content creators connect directly with their fans by allowing them to expand their communities as they build their personal content and e-commerce business. Creators can chat with their fanbase via direct messaging, go live and even use cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Fans can also purchase Playboy products and merchandise through the unique platform. According to Playboy’s caption on Instagram, we can expect to see the bustling beauty share content about “beauty, fashion, fitness, body positivity and more” as a creator on Centerfold. To promote the news, Woods, who is currently dating NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns, posed for another sexy photoshoot donning delicate curls and a sheer sexy cover-up with feathers.

Here’s another pic from the shoot!

Jordyn Woods is unstoppable! What do you think about her new partnership with Playboy’s Centerfold? Tell us down below!

