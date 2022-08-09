Rubi Rose Doesn’t Mind Other Cultures Saying The “N-Word” And More!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the tea and making sure you don’t miss a drop. So this week there’s a lot of drama brewing and a couple happy endings! Lets get to it…

First up, Rubi Rose is catching heat for comments she made on a podcast regarding other races being able to say the “N-Word.” “As long as the person isn’t saying it with malicious intent… I don’t care about other people saying it”, said Rose.

Rita Ora ties the knot over the weekend with Thor movie director, Tsinger vita Waikiki. The two tied the knot during a private ceremony in London.

Former president Donald Trump had his home raided by the Federal Bureau Of Investigation in attempt to find classified documents that he illegally removed from The White House. He released a statement regarding the incident on Twitter. Watch the full LO Down below!

