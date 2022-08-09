According to NBC4i, Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead.
Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. NBC4 does not name juveniles under 17 unless they are actively being searched for or are being charged as an adult.
McClendon and the 16-year-old were the last of three suspects sought in the June 25 death of 24-year-old Neal Smith. The Columbus Division of Police previously arrested Ke’Anu Logan, 21, on Aug. 3, and charged him with aggravated murder.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com