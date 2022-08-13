Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tap in all weekend long to win tickets to the Breakaway Festival Sunday, August 28th at the historic Crew Stadium featuring Fivio Foreign, Money Bagg Yo, 21 Savage, and Power’s own DJ Mr. King!

Text the keyword BREAKAWAY to 71007 for your chance to win. Text message and data rates may apply

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: