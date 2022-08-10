Frank Gore Dragged Naked Woman By Hair In Atlantic City Hotel: Report

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Many associate the name Frank Gore with being a former NFL running back that played 16 great seasons of professional football alongside the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets, respectively.

Unfortunately, he now adds a potential career-shifting damper to his legacy following a new abuse allegation that graphically depicts Gore dragging a woman by her hair through a hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey last month.

TMZ exclusively reported what cops say went down in the wee hours on July 31. Allegedly, 39-year-old Gore was said to be in the company of a 28-year-old woman on a top floor of the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower. Official docs state that at some point he “forcibly” grabbed ahold of the woman’s hair before “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway” for reasons that weren’t immediately made clear.

More on this shocking accusation below, via TMZ:

“As we previously reported, Atlantic City Police said officers were initially called out to the scene at around 8:11 AM on the 31, but did not make any arrests after they said the woman ‘did not exhibit signs of injury.’

Gore, though, was ultimately charged days later with simple assault after cops said they further investigated the allegations.

Gore, according to records, is due in court for a hearing in the case in October.

He’s yet to publicly comment on the accusations.”

Frank Gore’s viral second act as a boxer doesn’t do much to help the abuse allegations, which could get worse for the five-time Pro Bowler if (or when!) surveillance video makes its way to the public.

As expected, many fans have been showing huge disappointment as the story catches on. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details are revealed.

