Megan Thee Stallion Serves In A Flesh Colored Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion served curves today when she donned a flesh colored catsuit that was everything!

For her look, the beauty donned a nude colored, long sleeved, pant catsuit that hugged her curves to perfection The ensemble featured cut outs throughout with lace detailing on the legs and fit her like glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a new handbag and platform heels. She wore her hair in a high bun and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.

The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a variety of photos where she showed off the look from all angles, including a detailed close up of her face where she showed off her glam. Check out the look below.

” “Bawdy go so crazy !!!!” fellow rapper Latto commented on the look while another wrote, “Yasss bodyyyyy

What do you think about Megan’s HAWT look?

