Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress

Lala Anthony is living her best life these days. The former TV personality turned actress recently struck a pose wearing a sexy black Mugler dress from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 21 collection.

Donning a slicked-back ponytail bun and natural makeup, Anthony rocked the plunging V-neck dress that exposed her midriff through intricate cutouts. She also showed off her incredibly toned legs in the fun ensemble. The former MTV personality paired the look with short black kitten heels and glistening eye jewelry around her lids and eyelashes.

“A view,” the star wrote in the caption.

Here’s another look at the beautiful outfit.

Earlier this week, Anthony attended Beyonce’s Renaissance listening party wearing a stunning bedazzled bodysuit by Dolce and Gabbana and jewel embroidered boots from the designer. The star jazzed up the fun look with unique face jewelry and a long flowing ponytail.

“It took me all weekend to post these pics. I’ve been recovering from partying TOO MUCH!” the Inala CEO wrote. “Had a blast celebrating @beyonce and dancing all night to RENAISSANCE! We had so much fun! I love themes!! Thank you @dolcegabbana for this outfit and these boots!!!”

Lala Anthony Drops A Fashion Line With Pretty Little Thing

Over the summer, Anthony dropped a sexy fashion line with Pretty Little Thing. The colorful summer collection features fitted attire and fun dresses that hug and curve in all the right places. While speaking to PopSugar in June, Anthony called her PLT line “edgy and bold.”

“There are prints and bright colors that can be taken from day to night,” she explained to the outlet. “I always feel like with outfits, you want to be able to get so many uses out of them…A lot of the dresses are really cool, too,” she added. “They have cutouts in all the right places to give you that sexy, edgy vibe.”

Looking good Lala! Are you loving this outfit? Tell us down below!

