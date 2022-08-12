ALLBLK’s ‘Send Help’ Creators Jean Elie & Mike Gauyo Redefine Masculinity, Mental Health & Haitian Culture

ALLBLK debuted its original series Send Help on Thursday (Aug. 11) from creators and executive producers Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo. We sat down with Elie and Gauyo to discuss their new dark comedy series in an exclusive interview. The two talk about several taboo topics including men’s mental health, redefining masculinity, Haitian culture and combatting imposter syndrome while leveling up.

Send Help is a coming of age dark comedy series starring Insecure’s Jean Elie, who also serves as the creator and co-executive producer on the show. He teamed up with Gauyo, who has notably written for Insecure and Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, to create and executive produce the ALLBLK series.

The new series is about a first generation Haitian-American, Fitz, who is struggling to overcome the challenges of “making it” in Hollywood, whilst coming to terms with a recent family tragedy. Elie is joined by a phenomenal cast of talent featuring Amin Joseph, Karen Obilom, Courtney Taylor, Catfish Jean, Karina Bonnefil, Ana Bowen, and Kimiko Singer.

Elie and Gauyo reminisce about working with the gifted group of actors and their all-star Send Help crew. The first season directed by Stewart Yost will consist of 7 episodes, and we were given a sneak peek inside the first two.

Elie and Gauyo gave an introspective look inside their genius minds to help us better understand how they approached the dark comedy series. The series a lot of “firsts” in television like documenting the battles men face, coping with their mental health. The two aim to redefine masculinity and reshape the way we have discourse around men’s mental health. Send Help also identified a new way to explore Elie and Gauyo’s unique Haitian culture, where most depictions in media portray Haitians as caricatures.

We asked Elie and Gauyo how they have managed to step into the executive producer seat. The two co-executive producers share their views on imposter syndrome while leveling up in their respective careers.

Be sure to stream the first episode of Send Help on ALLBLK here.

Check out our exclusive interview with Send Help’s creators and executive producers Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo below:

ALLBLK’s ‘Send Help’ Creators Jean Elie & Mike Gauyo Redefine Masculinity, Mental Health & Haitian Culture was originally published on globalgrind.com