Tattoo Papi: Drake’s New Face Ink Is A Tribute To His Momma

Drake is notorious for having the most random tattoos and shows no signs of letting up in that department. The Canadian superstar has some new ink, and it’s on his mug.

The Honestly Nevermind crafter took to unveil his latest tattoo, a tribute to his mother. In a post captioned “Sandra Gale,” Drake showed off the face ink, an “SG” located right under his left eye.

The artist tasked with tattooing the “Sticky” rapper, @_n.a.l, shared a clip of a peaceful Drake getting his latest body art.

Drake Clowned His Father’s Tattoo

Drake’s new ink comes days after he clowned his father, Dennis Graham, for getting a rather obnoxious-sized tattoo of his son’s face on his body several years ago. For whatever reason, the OVO General decided to remind his dad about his distaste for the portrait.

In the caption for the post, Drake wrote to his father, “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family.”

The recent outrage for the tattoo has caused the artist, Money Mike, to defend himself after the rapper clowned his work. “When I was done with it, [Dennis] was stoked, his family was stoked, his girlfriend liked it,” Mike told TMZ. “Drake’s sister liked it, everybody was happy with it. Once Drake found out about it, that changed.”

Big Dennis shouldn’t feel any way about Drake tattooing his mom’s name on his face. His son already has a mini portrait tattoo of his father on his forearm.

Do you think Drake’s mom will get a tattoo of his name or face? That would be something to see.

Drizzy is currently coming off the high that was the Young Money Reunion show that was postponed due to him catching rona.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

