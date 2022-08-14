The 614
Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

According to NBC4i, Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates.

Ohio State captains

The Buckeyes are one week into fall camp and held a scrimmage Saturday closed to the public.

