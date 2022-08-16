The 614
HomeThe 614

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

Sheetz Gas Station And Convenience Store In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station.

The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year.

Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval when it returned to the commission last week.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close