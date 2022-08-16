CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station.
The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year.
Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval when it returned to the commission last week.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com