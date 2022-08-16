According to NBC4i, a Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests.
Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to housing units within the jail – to talk with loved ones each week, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maureen Kocot.
While some called the change devastating for Franklin County families, others celebrated the logistical convenience that could accompany virtual visits.
“The change will make it possible for you to have more frequent visits with an incarcerated individual without leaving the comfort of your home,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Want to Be a Vendor For Our Job and Recruitment Fair?
- Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site
- See where Buckeyes are ranked in AP preseason poll
- COTA makes income assistance fare discount permanent
- Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
- Lauren London Speaks At Ceremony For Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Star
- You Do Need Family: ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Finale Recap
- Family Of Christian Obumseli Wants Courtney Clenney To Serve Life In Prison For His Murder
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Mariah Carey’s Crib Burglarized & Nipsey Hussle Day
- Back To Business As Usual: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 1 Recap
- Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Nicole Linton After The Fatal Los Angeles Crash & More
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com