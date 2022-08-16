Ohio State running back Evan Pryor likely out for season with knee injury

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio State running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Pryor, a sophomore, was third on OSU’s depth chart but was expected to get playing time after an impressive spring camp. In the spring game, he had four catches for 44 yards and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He continued to make strides in fall camp before sustaining the injury.

