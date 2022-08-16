Power 107.5 CLOSE

Quinta Brunson stole the show at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards Broadcast. The Abbott Elementary star attended the event, rocking a dazzling Tony Ward couture dress that surely caused mouths to gape open.

Brunson not only won Best Actress in a comedy at this event, but she also won best dressed in our books. Styled by Bryon Javar, the impressive shift dress gave off vintage vibes. It was silver and featured a turtleneck and crystalized embellishments. Brunson wore a dramatic, pink fluffy overcoat with the dress that added flare to the entire outfit. Her accessories were kept to a minimum with silver ankle strap Dolce & Gabbana heels and De Beers Forevermark silver jewelry.

Lately, Brunson has been basking in the success of her hit comedy series, Abbott Elementary. The multi-hyphenate star will go down in history as the first Black woman nominated for three Emmys. Her television series, Abbott Elementary, is also being renewed for a full second season with 22 episodes, which is a rare feat for a television shows. Brunson’s accolades and fierce fashion ensembles have made her one of our favorite Black Hollywood celebrities to stalk!

Quinta Brunson Was Fabulous In An Eye-Catching Tony Ward Couture Dress At The HCA TV Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com