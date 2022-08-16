Kendrick Lamar & Billionaire Ray Dalio Promote Financial Literacy In pgLang-Produced Video 

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar is the latest rap star to link up with Cash App for the financial services company’s “That’s Money” campaign.

In the pgLang-produced video, the rapper translates a money-centered conversation between billionaire investor Ray Dalio and comedian ExavierTV.

“He saved up his money to get a local barbershop,” Kendrick tells the camera. “He then made a friendly business wager [with his friend] in hopes to secure more money for this business. But he eventually loses it all with one roll of the dice.”

In the video, both Dalio and Kendrick advise ExavierTV on investing in oneself. He captioned the video’s release on Twitter, “invest in yourself tho.”

The video is circulating on social media and is also played at the rapper’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Tour where CashApp is a sponsor.

The world tour made a recent stop in Detroit, where per Complex, Kendrick shouted out a young fan who was at the show with his parents at his first concert experience. The rap star gave the young fan a handwritten thank you note for attending and encouraged him to “continue to manifest” his “great energy.”

Check out the Kendrick Lamar CashApp video below. It was written and directed by Dave Free and produced by pgLang with project3.







