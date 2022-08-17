Kid Cudi Says It’ll Take A “Motherf*cking Miracle” For Him And Kanye To Be Good Again

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Friendships in the rap game can at times be fickle depending on circumstances and misunderstandings, but Kid Cudi isn’t even humoring burying the hatchet with Kanye West as their relationship seems broken beyond repair.

Months after making it clear that he and Kanye West are no longer cool with one another, Kid Cudi has once again reiterated his stance on their relationship and shot down any notion that they’d be hugging it out anytime soon. In an in-depth interview with Esquire the Man On The Moon artist didn’t just say it would take a “motherfucking miracle” for him and Kanye to be friends again, but even got into detail about how one-sided their friendship had been for quite some time.

“I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something,” he says. “And don’t think I didn’t ask.”

Though he and Kanye have gotten into all kinds of creative disagreements over the years, it wasn’t until Kanye threw darts at Cudi’s previous albums simply because he was mad at the Kid’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s former boo, Pete Davidson. At the time Kanye was trying like hell to break them up in his conquest to rekindle his relationship with his estranged wife, and Cudi got caught in the crossfire as Kanye took Cudi off his highly-anticipated album, Donda.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he asks. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me. That pissed me off.” He adds gravely, “You fucking with my mental health now, bro.”

That Kanye MAGAish followers are relentless both on social media and in real life, that’s for damn sure. Kid Cudi got hit with a plastic bottle at Rolling Loud for Christ’s sake! An incident that Kanye couldn’t help but mock afterwards because he’s petty like that.

Already familiar with Kanye’s antics, Cudi isn’t taking any chances on his mental health by letting Yeezus back into his life saying “You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

Hoping to get Kanye’s attention, KC spoke to him directly in the interview saying, “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me,” Cudi says. “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Whether or not Kanye gets the message or even responds to it is anyone’s guess at this point, but Kid Cudi seems like he’s more than ready to live out the rest of his days without any interaction with his former label boss. Truth is Cudi doesn’t need Kanye at this point and while we’re all for peace and harmony amongst humanity, we totally understand where the man is coming from.

Do y’all think Kid Cudi should forgive and forget or is he right to move on with his life Ye-less? Let us know your opinion on the matter in the comments section below.

