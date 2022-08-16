Power 107.5 CLOSE

A few days ago Megan Thee Stallion got back to the forefront of the rap game when she dropped her latest project, Traumazine, and today she comes through with a new visual to keep her project buzzing and her herd a-stomping.

Giving the uptempo cut “Her” the visual treatment, Megan The Stallion goes the black-and-white route for the clip as she struts her stuff in a few body-hugging ensembles that are surprisingly conservative compared to previous outfits she’s rocked on past videos. Y’all just know Pardison Fontaine had some say in this.

Lizzo meanwhile seems like she’s just not ready to settle down and play housewife just yet as she becomes a runaway bride and runs into Tyson (the model) out in the middle of nowhere for her clip to “2 Be Loved.” Where the heck has Tyson been since the mid 2000’s?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tripstar, Yo Gotti, and CMG The Label featuring Tay Keith, Young Chris, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “HER”

LIZZO – “2 BE LOVED”

TRIPSTAR, YO GOTTI, & CMG THE LABEL FT. TAY KEITH – “BRICK OR SUM”

YOUNG CHRIS – “I LOVE THE WAY”

THA JOINT – “TRISTATE”

PEEZY – “INTRO”

FOOLIO – “GET EVEN”

THE DIFFERENCE MACHINE FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “RE UP”

The post Megan Thee Stallion “Her,” Lizzo “2 Be Loved” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Megan Thee Stallion “Her,” Lizzo “2 Be Loved” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com