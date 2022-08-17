Armani Caesar Announces ‘The Liz 2’ With ‘Hunnit Dolla Hiccup’ Featuring Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks

Before she even dropped her debut project, Griselda’s First Lady Armani Caesar received a “Best Rap Verse of 2020” nod from Complex for her contribution (‘Lil Cease’) to Westside Gunn‘s Flygod Is An Awesome God 2.

Armani’s Griselda debut project, The Liz (2020), was met with immediate press and fan acclaim and the project was highlighted by esteemed press outlets such as Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, The FADER, Stereogum, Hypebeast, CoS, XXL, HNHH, Uproot, DJbooth, Forbes and NPR just to name a few. The Liz featured appearances from Griselda’s core (Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine) and production from DJ Premier, Camouflage Monk and 808 Mafia.

Since The Liz was released, Armani has raised her profile exponentially , ripping guest verses on Westside Gunn’s aforementioned Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 (‘Lil Cease’), his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine (‘Liz Loves Luger’ & ’98 Sabers’ feat. Conway The Machine & Benny The Butcher) and #HWH8 (‘Forest Lawn’ which also featured 2 Chainz), Conway The Machine’s From King To A GOD (‘Anza’), two songs on Griselda’s Conflicted Official Music Soundtrack (‘Mission Accomplished’ with Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny and her solo offering (‘Nerve Of You’) and most recently with her fellow 716 queen Che Noir’s Food For Thought (‘Ladies Brunch’). Armani also performed standout sets at Coachella (both weeks), Rolling Loud (NYC, Miami & LA), Made In America Festival, Day In Vegas and Art Basel.

Now, #ARMANISZN is officially here, as she announces her new album, The Liz 2, with a new single, ‘Hunnit Dolla Hiccup‘ featuring Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks. In true Griselda fashion, the trio spit hard-hitting bars over a menacing beat, showcasing why they’re widely considered some of the best lyricists in the game. You can listen to the track below.

While The Liz officially put Armani Caesar on the map, The Liz 2 will make her a star. Let us know how you’re feeling about ‘Hunnit Dolla Hiccup’ and stay tuned for the album, which will be released on September 2 via Griselda/GXFR Records.

Armani Caesar Announces ‘The Liz 2’ With ‘Hunnit Dolla Hiccup’ Featuring Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks was originally published on globalgrind.com