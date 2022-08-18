According to NBC4i, a Republican state senator in Ohio wants to ramp up gun restrictions, diverging from the GOP supermajority that has rallied around legislation expanding firearm access in the state.
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), a moderate Republican who launched an unsuccessful bid for governor this year, proposed a five-point “commonsense” [sic] plan Thursday to curb gun violence — including giving courts the power to seize guns from those deemed dangerous and making it harder for those between the ages of 18 and 21 to buy a firearm, his office said in a news release.
“We must change the conversation on public safety in Ohio. Citizens are dying here and across our country, and far too many families are enduring unimaginable pain,” Dolan said in the release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com