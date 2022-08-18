Black Fashion Fair Presents The Museum World Tour At The Brooklyn Museum

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Black Fashion Fair presents its Museum World Tour at the Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, August 27th, at 7 pm.

The purpose of this cultural event is to create an evening of art, music, fashion, and more for the Black artistic community. This event also aims to celebrate and support the ideas and creative works of Black designers and Black-owned brands. When it comes to creating a cultural space for Black creatives, there’s a lack. Black Fashion Fair’s goal is to alleviate the deficit with this fun event.

The Black Fashion Fair Museum Tour will be held on the first floor of the Brooklyn Museum. It will feature fun events such as games, music, a photo booth, and a myriad of other things for entertainment. Also, for this event, Black Fashion Fair collaborated with veteran urban fashion brand FUBU (For Us By Us) for tour merchandise. The Brooklyn Museum is also part of the tour merchandise collaboration.

We are elated to see an event for Black fashion creatives like this one. With the lack of diversity and inclusion in the fashion world, creating a space for Black fashion brands and creatives is paramount and integral to our success as a culture. We hope to see many more events like this in the near future.

Tickets are $40, including access to the Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” exhibit.

For more information on the Black Fashion Fair or to get your tickets, click here.

