A&E Debuts Back-to-Back Prison Centric Series ’60 Days In’ & ‘Inmate to Roommate’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A&E Networks invites fans to binge two entertaining prison-focused series. Season 7 of 60 Days In and the newest series Inmate to Roommate just arrived on the network this week. Check out the trailers inside.

60 Days In follows returned Thursday, August 18 at 9 pm ET to A&E. The series documents formerly incarcerated participants as they go undercover to find valuable information, which will help improve jail conditions.

The official series description:

Returning for an all-new season, “60 Days In” locks down Henry County Jail in Georgia just outside of Atlanta which can house approximately 800 inmates. The recently elected Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, who came in on a platform of improving the jail and reducing recidivism, is enlisting seven formerly incarcerated participants to go undercover in an effort to find valuable information to help improve jail conditions. For the first time in the series’ history, all participants have previously been arrested for crimes of their own and collectively have served more than 40 years behind bars. Will these formerly incarcerated participants be able to survive everything thrown their way during the voluntary stint in jail or will the challenges of going back behind bars be too much for them to handle?

Watch the trailer below:

As for A&E’s newest documentary series, Inmate to Roommate debuted to the network following 60 Days In at 10 pm ET on Thursday. The series follows recently released inmates as they are reintroduced to society and move in with everyday people, who invite them to live inside their homes.

The official series description:

New groundbreaking documentary series, “Inmate to Roommate,” follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who are welcoming them into their homes. This practice has been the subject of re-entry programs aimed at stopping recidivism. America has one of the world’s highest recidivism rates with approximately 76% of released prisoners being re-arrested after 5 years. One of the most significant factors in reducing recidivism rates is access to housing. Both the former inmates and their respective roommates will enter this this new living arrangement with their own baggage. The opportunities and the challenges are complex as they each face scrutiny from friends and family questioning their motives. Will this new situation allow the formerly incarcerated to successfully re-enter society or will it be the worst decision both parties have ever made?

Watch the trailer below:

Catch both series back-to-back on A&E.

A&E Debuts Back-to-Back Prison Centric Series ’60 Days In’ & ‘Inmate to Roommate’ was originally published on globalgrind.com