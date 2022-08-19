Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s an age old debate! Today’s Asking For A Friend comes in the form of an anonymous DM that reads:

My man claims were exclusive but refuses to show me any love or acknowledge me on IG and Facebook. I know you shouldn’t base your relationship around social media but I still feel a way! Whenever we go out together he’ll post his food but won’t post mine AND I feel like he goes out of his way to crop me out. Am I tripping or does he want to have his cake and eat it too by seeming single online!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We asked the Hustlers’ if being posted on social was a necessity in their current and future relationships and of course they had a lot to say! Listen below and remember you can always call 1866-HUSTLE-8 for help with your issues! Leave a voicemail and The Morning Hustle will be sure to call you back!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: He Refuses To Post Me On His Social Media! was originally published on themorninghustle.com