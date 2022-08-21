CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.
The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came back to the cashier’s counter and looked at some of the gum and candy near it.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com