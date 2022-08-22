According to NBC4i, a statewide human trafficking stings by multiple law enforcement agencies over the weekend found exploited teenagers in Columbus, and saw 56 people across Ohio arrested.
Called Operation Time’s Up, it happens annually as investigators look for people trying to buy sex from both adults and minors, Attorney General Dave Yost said. Agents in the sting also investigated massage parlors in Cleveland for illicit activity, and got the U.S. Marshals Service involved in a statewide search for missing children.
Specifically in Columbus, agents with the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force handled a sting operation at a hotel, according to local police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Human Trafficing Sting Rescues Teen Escorts was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com