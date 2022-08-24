Accoring to NBC4i, a former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback has been arrested on multiple robbery charges in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to court records, Marcus Kristian Williamson, 23, was arrested Friday and is facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge each of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
According to a court affidavit, a woman told police on Aug. 18 that she was robbed and kidnapped by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon.
The suspect, later identified by the woman as Williamson, took the victim’s wallet and phone and forced her to drive to the nearest ATM.
For the full NBC4 story clikc here
Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com