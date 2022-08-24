Chloe Bailey Sets Instagram Ablaze In A Sheer Laquan Smith Dress

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again today when she showed off her killer curves in a sheer Laquan Smith look that we love!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty showed off her fashionable style when she rocked a sexy purple sheer, curve hugging dress from the legendary designer. The dress was sheer throughout and featured striped detailing on the sides. She paured the look with purple open toe heels and purple square framed sunglasses and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in a slicked back style that was parted over to one side of her face and pulled into a low pony tail.

“i don’t need no *****, yea he need me,” she captioned the sexy photo set for her 5.3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below!

Chloe’s millions of Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!” Yes, she is!

Go off, Chloe! We’re still obsessed with her boldness and body confidence! What do you think about this sexy look? Would you rock it?

