According to NBC4i, Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will be back in the classroom with their students Monday.
A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Sunday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely.
“We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday,” Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement. “While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Initial deal reached, ending Columbus teachers strike
- Black Pastor To Sue Alabama Cops Who Arrested Him In Viral Video For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers
- Tank Confirms ‘R&B Money’ As Final Album And Answers The “Is R&B Dead” Question
- Chloe Bailey Sets Instagram Ablaze In A Sheer Laquan Smith Dress
- Lori Harvey Turns Heads In A Cozy Greg Lauren Gown
- These 11 Puzzling Phrases From ‘Love Island UK’ Confuse Americans
- Reuben Vincent Releases New Single; Announces RocNation Debut Project ‘Love Is War’
- White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account
- Jason Momoa Shows How Magical He Is In The Teaser For Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’
- #QOTD – What Was The Last R&B Song That Touched Your Soul?
Initial deal reached, ending Columbus teachers strike was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com