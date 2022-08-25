Watch: Exclusive Clip From The Upcoming Film ‘One Way’ Starring Machine Gun Kelly

Just a little over a week before it’s set to be released, Saban Films provided us with a new clip of their upcoming film One Way.

If you aren’t hip, here’s the synopsis of the film: Badly wounded and narrowly escaping the police after a robbery gone wrong, Freddy (Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) is on the run with a duffle bag full of cash and coke. He doesn’t have a lot of time left and will be dead even sooner if Vic, his former crime boss whom he has just stolen from, catches him first. Chased through the streets of Downtown L.A., Freddy makes a quick decision and slips onto a Greyhound bus headed deep into the California desert. Onboard, he devises a plan of action and calls on accomplices, his estranged father, and his ex-wife for help. For once ready to support his son, Freddy’s father boards the bus at the next stop. Meanwhile a mysterious passenger named Will makes matters worse with his creepy behavior, ominous of what’s to come. The clock is ticking as Vic and her henchmen close in on the bus. With his life slipping through his fingers Freddy comes face to face with his own demons and is left with precious few choices to make in order to survive. There is only ONE WAY.

In the exclusive clip, we get a glimpse of Freddy on the Greyhound having an intense discussion with another traveler who seemingly wants to help him and whoever the woman is they’re speaking about. You can watch the clip here.

We’re not completely sure who the conversation is about exactly but the acting for sure reels you in.

Starring alongside Baker in the film are Storm Reid (The Invisible Man, The Suicide Squad), Drea de Matteo (Collide, New York, I Love You), Luis “Trikz” Da Silva Jr, Meagan Holder, Travis Fimmel (Delia’s Gone, Die in a Gunfight) and Kevin Bacon (They/Them, You Should Have Left).

The action thriller was written by Ben Conway. The Andrew Baird directed movie will be available in theaters, on digital and on demand September 2. Until then, check out the official trailer for One Way.

