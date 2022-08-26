According to NBC4i, a Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide.
After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose body was found shortly after her birthday in a wooded Westerville area in September 2020.
An autopsy revealed that Noble, who was found with a 20-inch USB cord around her neck months after being reported missing in May, suffered several fractures and died from “multiple injuries to the head and neck.”
Investigators argued that Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, and police said a strangulation expert contended the evidence pointed to a homicide.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Westerville man found not guilty on all counts in death of wife was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com