Columbus teachers union approves new contract

According to NBC4i, The Columbus City Schools teachers’ union has voted to approve a new three-year contract, officially ending the first strike in the district since 1975.

Teachers, staff, and students will all return to in-person learning Monday after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) approved the contract with a vote Sunday evening.

“We are so excited to get back to where we belong — our classrooms — doing what we do best — educating our students and shaping the future of our great city,” said CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes in a statement after Sunday’s vote.

It was one week ago when 94% of CEA members voted to strike, prompting the school year to start remotely for students Wednesday. On Sunday, 71% of that membership voted to accept the contract, 29% rejected it.

