Lizzo Pays Homage to Beyoncé with ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ at VMAs

After a weekend of trending for reasons beyond her control, Lizzo took the reins during the 2022 Video Music Awards.

It was an important night for Lizzo who was nominated for five awards at this year’s VMAs: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Video, Song of Summer and the Video for Good.

The singer also performed a snippet of her hit single, “About Damn Time,” before launching into her new single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” During the performance, Lizzo paid homage to Beyoncé performing the song in sync with the background screen similar to the icon’s Billboard Music Awards performance in 2011, per Page Six.

The star also took home the award for “Video for Good”—an award that highlights music videos with positive social messages.

During her acceptance speech, she referenced being trolled by comedian Aries Spears over the weekend. Spears defamed her making snide and nasty comments about her body shape—an effort that did not bode well for him on Twitter.

Lizzo didn’t mention Spears by name, saying, “I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the b*tches that got somethin’ to say about me in the press.” She paused before adding, “You know what? I’m not gonna say nothin’. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because, b*tch, I’m winning, ho!”

She added another Beyoncé shoutout before walking off the stage declaring the, “Best revenge is your paper, b*tch!”

