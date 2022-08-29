Here’s A Full List of The 2022 MTV Video Music Award Winners

The 2022 MTV Videos Music Awards is officially in the books, and while millions of viewers enjoyed performances from Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg amongst other artists, a gang of awards were also dished out and we have the list to prove it.
It was a big night for entertainment at yesterday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. With Jack Harlow taking home four awards including “Song of The Summer” in “First Class,” he led the pack of winners with Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift coming in at a close second with three awards a piece. From there numerous artists got their Moon Men including Bad Bunny who took home “Artist Of The Year” and Nicki Minaj who was blessed with “Best Hip-Hop” award for her Lil Baby assisted “Do We Have A Problem?”
Check out the full list of winners below. Let us know if you think the trophies were properly awarded and who you think stole the show at last night’s Video Music Awards in the comments section below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
BEST POP
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
BEST ROCK
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP
LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE – MTV awarded the very first NFT to the “Metaverse Performance” category winner, partnering with Recur to develop the first-of-its-kind NFT (non-fungible token) eco-friendly minted companion award.
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
BEST EDITING
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
