According to NBC4i, a 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police.
CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.
A Columbus police sergeant at the scene told NBC4 the teen told police he was shot behind the Sunoco gas station at that intersection.
He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition
For the full NBC4 story click here
13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com