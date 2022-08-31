Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis

Power 107.5 CLOSE

On Monday, state officials in Jackson, Mississippi announced that the city’s water system was failing, leaving thousands of residents without adequate water supply. Jackson has a population of over 149,000 and nearly 85.5 percent of residents are Black, according to The Census.

O.B. Curtis is the largest water treatment plant in the city. During a press conference Monday night, Gov. Tate Reeves cautioned that the plant would be temporarily shut down until officials could figure out the cause of the malfunction.

“The O.B. Curtis plant is not operating anywhere near full capacity,” Reeves told reporters, according to The Mississippi Today. “We may find out tomorrow it’s not operating at all. We’ll have better visibility on that when we get in there tomorrow.” Experts from the Mississippi State Department will work closely with city operators to fix the system, but until then, State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney urged Jackson residents to conserve their water resources and “to boil their water for three minutes before using it to drink, brush teeth, or cook.”

Here’s what we know about the Mississippi water crisis so far.

Jackson’s water system issue has been bubbling for some time

Jackson’s water system issue has been brewing for months. The main water pumps at O.B. Curtis were “damaged severely” around the same time officials notified residents to boil their water on July 29, Reeves explained. The governor did not reveal the source of the damage. The city was relying on small backup pumps until the system completely went offline.

“We were told on Friday that there was no way to predict exactly when, but that it was a near certainty that Jackson would begin to fail to produce running water sometime in the next several weeks or months if something didn’t materially improve,” Reeves said. “We began preparing for a scenario where Jackson would be without running water for an extended period.”

Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city’s water plant had failed numerous times since 2020. According to the official, in early 2020, the city’s water system failed an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspection. In the report, the agency wrote that the drinking water “had the potential to have the presence of” harmful bacteria and parasites, “based on evidence” of turbidity and cloudiness in the water. They also expressed concerns about the “condition of the distribution system.”

In February 2021, a winter storm shut down Jackson’s entire water system, leaving thousands of residents without water for months on end amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, residents have been issued multiple boil water notices, including the state-ordered notice that was posted in July.

“I have said on multiple occasions that it’s not a matter of ‘if’ our system would fail, but a matter of ‘when’ our system would fail,” the mayor said during a press conference on Monday. Lumumba noted that the city had been fighting to tackle the issue “alone for the better part of two years,” according to CNN.

Now more troubles lie ahead. Last week, O.B. Curtis was slammed with additional water from the surrounding reservoir due to flooding and torrential rain in the area. Officials at the facility had to reduce the amount of water they put into the system, which affected the water pressure for residents across the city Monday.

The Plan to fix the water crisis

On Twitter, Reeves said the state and city will split the cost of funding for maintenance and repairs of the water system. Contractors will be hired to fix issues with the treatment plant.

“We do have a plan in place to potentially bring in an additional rented pump that will allow us to put at least 4 million gallons of water additionally, hopefully, which will be installed by tomorrow morning. That is progress and will help,” the governor added during a press conference on Tuesday.

Reeves says there’s no definitive timeline as of now for safe drinking water.

How will residents get water in the meantime?

On Tuesday, The National Guard arrived in Jackson to help distribute water to the city residents, but the process quickly turned into another hurdle for officials. Residents were forced to wait nearly two hours to receive a case of bottled water at the Hawkins Field Airport. Many were turned away when the 700 cases of water ran out.

Daryl Page, a resident of the city told CNN that he had been searching for bottled water “for a whole month” since the city issued July’s boil water notice. “Everyone is turning around because there is nothing here,” he added.

Thankfully, over the next few days, 108 semi-trucks will arrive in Jackson bearing more water for residents. The water will be available at seven major distribution sites across the city.

Here’s where to find bottled water in the city currently, per Mississippi Today.

For drinking water: 5 p.m. Monday – Friday South Jackson Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.

Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson Westland Plaza Parking Lot

IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St. North Jackson Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Road 11 a.m. Saturdays Grove Park

Sykes Community Center 1 p.m. Sundays Grove Park

Sykes Community Center

MS Move Across from Tougaloo College (3 – 7 p.m.) SEE ALSO: Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Football Program Is In ‘Crisis Mode’ Because They Have No Water Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver

The post Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.

Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis was originally published on newsone.com