Our city is in need of healing and that’s why the family of Urban One Columbus is partnering with The Columbus Urban League for a Town Hall Discussion.

This Saturday from 10:00-11:30am on Power 107.5/106.3 and Magic 95.5’s airwaves. Join our very own DJ Nailz of Power along with Stephanie Hightower, President and CEO of the Columbus Urban League along with special panelist Mayor Ginther, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, and other leaders of the city to provide information to our community in light of the recent violence.

We have the power to provide healing and change to our community! Listen live on mycolumbuspower.com or mycolumbusmagic.com, on our FREE mobile apps, or on the radio for the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Town Hall discussion.

Urban One Columbus & The Columbus Urban League Town Hall Discussion was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com