Audible Podcast ‘Direct Deposit’ Explores What Happens To Black People When They Get Rich

Audible debuts audio trailer for its new series titled Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich, which features stars Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and more. Learn more about the dynamic show inside.

In this episodic podcast, host Chand Sanders aims to bring his listeners on his dizzying ride to the top, exploring everything that happens to Black people who get rich through a series of illuminating, honest, funny and moving conversations with Black Hollywood power players like Union, Rae, Charles King, and Soledad O’Brien. The show also features Black entrepreneurial stars like Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole, NFL quarterback Quincy Avery and more in a quest to understand the unique, fraught, and fascinating relationship that Black people have with money. To get to the real and raw truths around being rich while Black, Chad takes us into the clubs, black cars, studio lots, bedrooms and therapy sessions inhabited by Black super-earners.

Sanders is the author of Black Magic and writer for HBO Max’s comedy drama series “Rap Sh!t.”

He is a writer on the brink of wealth, whose world is changing quickly around him. He documents his experience from sleeping on a mattress on the floor of his Brooklyn apartment to Hollywood pitch meetings with his mentor, Spike Lee.

The flourishing talent landed a staff writing gig for Issa Rae’s new show, “Rap Sh!t.” Now, his phone is ringing nonstop and he can feel his burgeoning success, but can’t stop checking his bank account and obsessing over how he’s going to make more money without losing himself. Now that he’s getting some cash, Chad stays up at night wondering what’s going to happen next?

This is how Direct Deposit came to life. The new Audible podcast series debuts October 13th. Check out the audio trailer here.

